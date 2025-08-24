'Gates Of Hell' Will Open If...': Warns Israeli Defence Minister As Tel Aviv Plans Military Takeover Of Gaza

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel is reportedly preparing to launch a full-scale military offensive to seize control of Gaza City by mid-September, about two weeks after newly mobilised reservists report for duty.

Ahead of the operation, authorities are expected to instruct the roughly one million Palestinians currently in Gaza City to evacuate, possibly starting as early as Sunday, Channel 12 reported, citing the Times of Israel.

More than 60,000 army reservists are set to report for duty on Septemper 2, after they were called up to serve in the next phase of Israel's war against Hamas.

According to Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political echelon are pushing to speed up the launch of the operation, while the military wants to first take steps to safeguard the hostages and the troops, and also evacuate the Palestinians from Gaza City and ensure there is international legitimacy for the operation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz warned on Friday that the“gates of hell” would be unleashed to destroy Gaza City if Hamas refused to accept Israel's terms for a cease-fire.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas's murderers and rapists in Gaza – until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament,” Katz said on X.

Many Israelis fear that the ongoing assault on Gaza City could endanger the 20 hostages still believed to be alive since 2023. Another 30 are thought to have died. Just a week ago, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets demanding a deal to end the fighting and bring all hostages home, AFP reported.

“Anyone who truly wants to bring the hostages home does not launch a ground invasion of Gaza,” said Yotam Cohen, whose brother Nimrod is among the captives, ahead of a weekly rally in Tel Aviv.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Hamas' stance, suggesting the group has little incentive to negotiate with so few hostages believed to be alive.“I actually think [the hostages are] safer in many ways if you went in and you really went in fast and you did it,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that at least 62,622 Palestinians have been killed in the war, including those previously missing but now confirmed dead by a special ministry judicial committee. The number of malnutrition-related deaths has also risen by eight, reaching a total of 281, AFP reported.

