Maxwell Claims Epstein 'Might Have Dated Princess Diana' Recounts Meeting At London Event: 'There May Be Photos'
Maxwell speaking with The Sun said:“I don't know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she was.
“I don't want to speak bad of Diana but... I'm not going to do that.”
Her remarks emerged in audio recordings and a 380-page transcript released on Friday, taken from a two-day interview last month with US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
In the conversation, Maxwell insisted she had not introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew, who has denied claims he had sex with trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. She further alleged that before she met Epstein in 1991, he was already moving in London's“high society” circles, which included Baroness Monckton.
According to Maxwell, Epstein met Diana at the London event and there may even be photographs of the encounter.“I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this (event), I believe was organised by Rosa,” she said.
Although Maxwell gave no precise date, the meeting is thought to have occurred in the mid-1990s, after Diana's separation from King Charles but before her death in 1997.
The transcript also contained extraordinary claims about Epstein's behaviour, his links to high-profile figures including Naomi Campbell, Elon Musk and Richard Branson, and even Maxwell's view that Donald Trump was a“gentleman” who had“never done anything criminal” with Epstein.
However, lawyers for Epstein's victims accused Maxwell of attempting to rewrite history in order to curry favour with the former US President, who is reported to be considering a pardon.
