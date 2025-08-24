Rohini Dog Shelter Videos Show Canines 'In Miserable Condition' But Police Say Only One Dog...

MENAFN - Live Mint) The alleged cruelty towards animals at a dog sterilisation shelter in Rohini Sector 27 of Delhi caused a massive outrage on Saturday.

While social media is flooded with videos showing dogs "in miserable condition" at the shelter, members of animal welfare organisations and dog lovers staged a protest in North Delhi's Rohini amid the allegations.

The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Rohini Sector 27 is at the centre of the controversy.

According to the police, the demonstrators claimed that due to alleged negligence, several dogs at the shelter had died.

Meanwhile, several on social media claimed that the dogs at the shelter were "found in distressing conditions, with no food, medicine, or proper hygiene."

Many videos, with Mint could not very independently, showed residents raising concerns over“decomposing dog bodies and puppies confined in cramped cages.”

In one of the unverified videos, an X user claimed that "dogs at Rohini Sector 27 MCD ABC unit have been beaten up." It claimed to show“visible wounds on snouts.”

Another video showed a dog, in a fragile condition, lying in the "washroom" of the shelter.“The dog was found locked in a washroom on the 2nd floor, left to die a lonely, miserable death.”

In one purported video, a dog lover can be seen alleging that officials are conducting experiments on dogs. He claims the condition of the sterilisation shelter is pathetic, and a foul smell emanates from the building.

The activist claimed that officials are involved in the trade of "dog meat".

It was also alleged that "dead bodies, hanging body parts, skulls of dogs" were found outside the Stray Dogs sterilization center at Sector 27, Rohini in New Delhi, Saturday.

Skulls and bones claimed to be of Stray Dogs found outside the Stray Dogs sterilization center at Sector 27, Rohini

Another user on X lambasted the government, saying, "Where the government had said "dogs will be safe," there voiceless animals were found half-dead, many already dead."

"...The shelter has been turned into a graveyard, those who should speak are silent, and the voiceless are dying in agony," the person alleged.

Members of animal welfare organisations and dog lovers staged a protest outside the stray dog shelter in north Delhi's Rohini.

They alleged cruelty towards the animals and demanding their release in line with Supreme Court directions, police said on Saturday.

"The demonstrators claimed the dogs were being mistreated and sought immediate access to inspect the premises," police said.

According to police, a call was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station about the protest at the dog shelter in Sector 27 on Friday.

Dogs 'in healthy condition', say police

Police said a team was deployed at the spot to maintain order and to address the protesters' concerns, inspection of the shelter was allowed by groups of five members each.

During the inspection, police said, 113 stray dogs were found housed at the facility.

"All the dogs were found to be in healthy condition, with no signs of cruelty or mistreatment," the officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police, however, claimed that only one dog was found to be unwell, "which was already undergoing treatment."

"The facts were explained to the protesters, following which the situation was pacified and the crowd dispersed," the officer added.

Supreme Court's order

The incident happened after the Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray animals and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation.

The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs will be created.

It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards.

It also noted that animal lovers can submit an application to the MCD for the adoption of dogs.