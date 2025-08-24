Coolie To Saiyaara: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 Overseas

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' tops 2025 overseas box office, surpassing 'Sayyara' in 9 days. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films overseas this year.

Overseas Earnings: ₹168.5 crore

Released on August 14, 2025, this Lokesh Kanagaraj film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. Its global collection is ₹447.50 crore.

Overseas Earnings: ₹161 crore

This musical romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda. Released on July 18, 2025, it has earned ₹551.50 crore globally.

Overseas Earnings: ₹142.25 crore

Released on March 27, 2025, and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier. It grossed ₹265.5 crore worldwide.

Overseas Earnings: ₹100.9 crore

Directed by Laxman Ram Utekar, this biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna, was released on February 14, 2025. It earned ₹807.88 crore globally.

Overseas Earnings: ₹93.8 crore

Directed by Tarun Murthy, this film stars Mohanlal, Prakash Verma, Shobana, Beenu Pappu, and Fahadh Faasil. Released on April 25, 2025, it collected ₹234.5 crore worldwide.