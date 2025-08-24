Coolie To Saiyaara: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 Overseas
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' tops 2025 overseas box office, surpassing 'Sayyara' in 9 days. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films overseas this year.
Overseas Earnings: ₹168.5 crore
Released on August 14, 2025, this Lokesh Kanagaraj film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. Its global collection is ₹447.50 crore.
Overseas Earnings: ₹161 crore
This musical romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda. Released on July 18, 2025, it has earned ₹551.50 crore globally.
Overseas Earnings: ₹142.25 crore
Released on March 27, 2025, and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier. It grossed ₹265.5 crore worldwide.
Overseas Earnings: ₹100.9 crore
Directed by Laxman Ram Utekar, this biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna, was released on February 14, 2025. It earned ₹807.88 crore globally.
Overseas Earnings: ₹93.8 crore
Directed by Tarun Murthy, this film stars Mohanlal, Prakash Verma, Shobana, Beenu Pappu, and Fahadh Faasil. Released on April 25, 2025, it collected ₹234.5 crore worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Size To Surpass USD 145.5 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 22.23%
- Cryptogames Introduces Platform Enhancements Including Affiliate Program Changes
- Global Organic Dairy Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 45.46 Billion, CAGR Of 5.82% By 2033.
- Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment