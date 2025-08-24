Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coolie To Saiyaara: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 Overseas

Coolie To Saiyaara: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movies Of 2025 Overseas


2025-08-24 01:37:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' tops 2025 overseas box office, surpassing 'Sayyara' in 9 days. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films overseas this year.

Overseas Earnings: ₹168.5 crore

Released on August 14, 2025, this Lokesh Kanagaraj film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. Its global collection is ₹447.50 crore.

Overseas Earnings: ₹161 crore

This musical romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda. Released on July 18, 2025, it has earned ₹551.50 crore globally.

Overseas Earnings: ₹142.25 crore

Released on March 27, 2025, and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier. It grossed ₹265.5 crore worldwide.

Overseas Earnings: ₹100.9 crore

Directed by Laxman Ram Utekar, this biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna, was released on February 14, 2025. It earned ₹807.88 crore globally.

Overseas Earnings: ₹93.8 crore

Directed by Tarun Murthy, this film stars Mohanlal, Prakash Verma, Shobana, Beenu Pappu, and Fahadh Faasil. Released on April 25, 2025, it collected ₹234.5 crore worldwide.

MENAFN24082025007385015968ID1109966602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search