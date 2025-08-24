Nigar Sultana To Lead Bangladesh In Second Appearance In Women's ODI World Cup
Wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider, with six T20I appearances for Bangladesh, receives her first ODI selection for the global tournament. The squad features notable additions in Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, both of whom represented Bangladesh at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Sumaiya, who captained the team during the Malaysia tournament, made her ODI debut against Australia in March 2024. Nishita, the youngest squad member, has featured in two ODIs since making her debut against Pakistan in 2023.
“Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity. She is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing.
“Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order,” she was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.
Bangladesh will commence their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.
Before the tournament, Bangladesh will prepare through warm-up matches against South Africa on September 25 and Sri Lanka on September 27.
Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment