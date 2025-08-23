Mass Grave Case: Truths Emerging One After Another, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Heggade

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) After the arrest of the unidentified complainant in connection with the mass grave case, Dharmadhikari of the famous Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade, on Saturday, said that the truths are emerging one after another.

"This pilgrimage centre has God's blessings," he added.

Addressing devotees at the Dharmasthala temple premises in Tulu, Heggade said, "As truths continue to come out one after the other, I do not wish to speak further. May the love and trust of the people towards this temple remain the same. This pilgrimage centre has god's blessings."

Meanwhile, the temple management posted a video of the 'Shiv Tandav' against the backdrop of the Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple on its official social media page. The post carried the caption 'Namo Manjunatha'.

It can be recalled that following grilling by the SIT for 19 hours, the complainant confessed to misleading the SIT and admitted to acting at the behest of certain individuals.

The complainant was arrested and subsequently produced before the court and remanded to 10 days' custody.

Action has also been initiated against activists who backed the complainant.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said his claim that it was a conspiracy against Dharmasthala is true.

He said that the arrest of the complainant, who misled the authorities in the mass grave case, has shed light on the truth.

He said that the possibility of foreign forces being involved in this propaganda cannot be ruled out.

It should not be seen as merely a "conspiracy" against Dharmasthala, but also as a "systematic plot" against the sentiments and traditions of Indians, he stated.

He demanded a proper investigation and stringent action against those who conspired against Dharmasthala.

According to sources, the complainant has been identified as C.S. Chinnaiah, also known as Chenna.

Further investigation is underway.

On July 11, the complainant alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were "raped and murdered" in Dharmasthala, and recorded his statement.