Bolsonaro's Defense Rejects Police Accusations As“Lawfare,” As Political Stakes Rise
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal team submitted a defense brief to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on August 22, 2025, strongly disputing a Federal Police report that accused him of breaching court-imposed restrictions.
The filing, signed by attorneys Celso Sanchez Vilardi, Paulo A. da Cunha Bueno, and Daniel Bettamio Tesser, asks Justice Alexandre de Moraes to overturn the order placing Bolsonaro under house arrest or expedite a ruling on a pending appeal.
The report was based on data retrieved from two of Bolsonaro's cell phones seized earlier this year, alleging violations including social media use, contact with other defendants, and financial transfers.
These measures had been imposed as part of Operation Tempus Veritatis, which investigates Bolsonaro's alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2022 election.
Defense Pushback:“Lawfare in Action”
Bolsonaro's lawyers argue that the police report misrepresents private conversations and legitimate personal transactions as criminal indicators.
They describe the process as“lawfare” -the strategic use of legal mechanisms to sideline political adversaries.
Among the examples singled out is a draft asylum request to Argentina found on Bolsonaro's phone in February 2024.
Investigators cited it as evidence of a plan to flee, while the defense insists it was an abandoned rascunho (rough draft) that never materialized-pointing out that Bolsonaro complied with all travel bans, attended hearings, and was at home when his ankle monitor was enforced.
Another contentious element is an SMS from retired general Walter Braga Netto, a co-defendant in the probe, providing a prepaid phone number.
The police concluded that this violated the ban on contact between defendants. Bolsonaro's lawyers counter that no reply was sent, arguing that silence cannot constitute communication.
The defense also disputes claims related to financial transfers, including a Pix payment from Bolsonaro to his wife, which investigators suggested might indicate money laundering.
His attorneys insist the funds were of lawful origin and accuse authorities of leaking banking data to the press in violation of privacy laws.
Messaging Apps and Political Communications
A major focus is the use of WhatsApp. Prosecutors allege Bolsonaro used private messaging to bypass the social media ban.
His defense stresses that Supreme Court rulings distinguished encrypted private apps like WhatsApp from public platforms such as Facebook or X, adding that greetings Bolsonaro sent privately were later published online by third parties without his knowledge.
The police also cited conversations between Bolsonaro and his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, which included disagreements over electoral strategy.
His lawyers argue such private political exchanges are irrelevant to the investigation and their leak serves more political than legal purposes.
Defense filings further reject suggestions that consultations with U.S. attorney Martin de Luca-who has represented platforms like Rumble in lawsuits against Moraes-constituted a violation.
The exchanges concerned public legal filings in U.S. courts and advice on press statements, according to the defense.
Broader Political and Economic Context
The case comes amid heightened political and judicial tensions in Brazil. Bolsonaro and several allies are under investigation in connection with the 2022 election aftermath and alleged preparations for a coup attempt. His trial before the STF is expected in September.
Business leaders and foreign investors are closely watching developments. Prolonged instability, critics warn, could erode confidence in Brazil's institutions at a time when Latin America's largest economy seeks to consolidate growth and attract international capital.
For many observers, the trial will test Brazil's ability to balance accountability for potential democratic backsliding with the need for political stability.
Next Steps
Bolsonaro's team concludes that the police report contains no new or contemporary evidence that would justify stricter measures. They ask the Court either to lift house arrest or issue a swift judgment on their appeal.
The case underscores not only Bolsonaro's uncertain political future but also the broader strains on Brazil's institutions as the country navigates a polarized landscape with high stakes for democracy and the economy alike.
Defense brief in Portuguese
Defense brief in Portuguese
