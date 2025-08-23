Karnataka Congress MLA Veerendra Arrested By ED: Goa Casinos To Dubai Links - All You Need To Know

Karnataka politics was jolted on Saturday after Congress MLA K C Veerendra, widely known as 'Puppy', was arrested in Sikkim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Chitradurga legislator has been accused of running an elaborate web of illegal betting and money laundering operations, stretching from small towns in Karnataka to casinos in Goa and business fronts in Dubai.

The Arrest in Sikkim

According to the ED, Veerendra was in Gangtok on a“business visit” along with associates to negotiate leasing a casino when officials moved in. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who granted transit remand for his transfer to Bengaluru, where the case is being investigated.

Massive Raids Across India

The MLA's arrest came after raids across 31 locations in multiple states including:



Karnataka (Chitradurga, Hubballi, Bengaluru)

Rajasthan (Jodhpur)

Goa

Mumbai Sikkim

These coordinated operations targeted casinos, residences, and offices linked to the legislator and his associates.

What Was Seized?

The Enforcement Directorate claims to have uncovered a treasure trove of illicit wealth:



₹12 crore in cash (including a portion in foreign currency)

Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore

10 kg of silver

Four luxury vehicles 17 bank accounts and two lockers frozen

Investigators also found several property documents at the home of Veerendra's brother K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj. A photograph released by the ED showed piles of currency notes stacked on a casino table, underlining the scale of the alleged illegal operations.

Alleged Casino & Betting Empire

The probe has revealed that Veerendra's business interests allegedly extended deep into the world of casinos and online betting. Among the locations raided were five high-profile casinos in Goa, some even bearing his name:



Puppy's Casino Gold

Puppy's Casino Pride

Ocean Rivers Casino

Ocean 7 Casino Big Daddy Casino

Additionally, Veerendra is accused of running online betting platforms such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, Rathna Gaming, among others.

Dubai Connection: The Role of His Brother

Investigators claim that Veerendra's brother K C Thippeswamy operates from Dubai, running three companies linked to the online gaming racket:



Diamond Softech

TRS Technologies Prime9 Technologies

These entities, ostensibly involved in call centre and IT services, are suspected of being fronts for the gaming and betting business.

Luxury Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

Apart from the cash, gold, and casino links, the probe has turned attention towards Veerendra's lavish lifestyle.



Instagram posts highlighting his“biggest car collection” in Chitradurga, all flaunting“003” registration plates, are being scrutinised.

Investigators have also seized a series of international casino membership cards from renowned establishments like MGM Casino, Bellagio, Marina Casino, Casino Jewel, and Metropolitan Casino. Multiple high-limit credit and debit cards and elite 5-star hotel membership cards were also found.

The ED is now probing the source of funds used for these luxury possessions and memberships.

What's Next?

With Veerendra in custody, the ED is likely to press for custodial interrogation to track money trails, foreign links, and political connections. The investigation could potentially widen, bringing more names under the scanner.

For now, the arrest marks one of the biggest crackdowns on illegal betting in recent years, with high-profile political and international connections making it a case to watch closely.