Enemies Hit Slatyne With MLRS, Private Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Dergachi District State Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Around 1:00 p.m., the Russian army struck Slatyne with MLRS missiles. We have 4 hits in a dense residential area," the message says.

As noted, at least five private houses, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line, were damaged as a result of the shelling.

A fire broke out in one of the houses due to a direct hit.

Emergency services specialists are already working at the scene.

No information was received on the victims at this time.

Three Russian soldiers who committed crimes in Bucha eliminated in Luhansk region

According to Ukrinform, six settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy strikes yesterday. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and five more were injured.

Illustrative photo: video screenshot