Enemies Hit Slatyne With MLRS, Private Houses Damaged
"Around 1:00 p.m., the Russian army struck Slatyne with MLRS missiles. We have 4 hits in a dense residential area," the message says.
As noted, at least five private houses, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line, were damaged as a result of the shelling.
A fire broke out in one of the houses due to a direct hit.
Emergency services specialists are already working at the scene.
No information was received on the victims at this time.Read also: Three Russian soldiers who committed crimes in Bucha eliminated in Luhansk region
According to Ukrinform, six settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy strikes yesterday. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and five more were injured.
Illustrative photo: video screenshot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment