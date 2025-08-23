Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemies Hit Slatyne With MLRS, Private Houses Damaged

2025-08-23 08:09:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Dergachi District State Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Around 1:00 p.m., the Russian army struck Slatyne with MLRS missiles. We have 4 hits in a dense residential area," the message says.

As noted, at least five private houses, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line, were damaged as a result of the shelling.

A fire broke out in one of the houses due to a direct hit.

Emergency services specialists are already working at the scene.

No information was received on the victims at this time.

Read also: Three Russian soldiers who committed crimes in Bucha eliminated in Luhansk region

According to Ukrinform, six settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy strikes yesterday. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and five more were injured.

Illustrative photo: video screenshot

