China Confirms India’s Dedication to “One-China Policy”
(MENAFN) China declared on Thursday that India remains “committed to the one-China policy,” following discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.
“Jaishankar said at the talks (with Wang) that India stays committed to the one-China policy, and Taiwan is part of China's territory," stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a press briefing in Beijing.
Wang wrapped up a two-day visit to India this week, holding meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Jaishankar.
According to a Chinese summary of Wang’s discussions with Jaishankar and Doval, India reaffirmed its enduring stance on Taiwan with the remarks “Taiwan is part of China,” and that “India has consistently upheld the one-China policy.”
However, India’s official statements after the meetings did not mention any talks about Taiwan.
Subsequently, media outlets, referencing government insiders, reported that New Delhi informed Beijing that “like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology, and cultural ties. We intend to continue it.”
Taiwan, which China labels its “breakaway province,” operates three offices in India. Taipei has preserved its autonomy since 1949.
