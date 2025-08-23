Bitcoin Swift Announces Early Launch On August 30 As Stage 6 Presale Gains Momentum

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its official launch will take place earlier than expected, moving up to August 30, 2025 , weeks ahead of its original schedule. This development coincides with the project's Stage 6 presale, priced at $6 , which has already pushed total presale contributions beyond $1 million .

The early launch announcement significantly shortens the timeline between presale participation and live trading, offering investors faster access to liquidity and utility within the Bitcoin Swift ecosystem. Stages 6 and 7 will serve as the final presale phases before BTC3 lists on exchanges.

Stage 6 Presale and Reward Structure

Stage 6 not only offers an entry price of $6 per BTC3 token but also includes 166% APY through programmable Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards during the presale phase. In addition, Bitcoin Swift has introduced a tiered bonus program for early buyers:



Tier 1 ($100–$1,999): 25% bonus tokens

Tier 2 ($2,000–$4,999): 50% bonus tokens Tier 3 ($5,000+): 100% bonus tokens



The program has already attracted significant interest, with Stage 5 distributing more than $110,000 in PoY rewards . With the APY boost and bonus incentives, Stage 6 is seeing even higher engagement.







Example allocations at current presale pricing:



A $5,000 Tier 3 purchase secures 1,666 tokens (including the bonus). If BTC3 reaches $20 post-launch, this equals $33,320 in value.

A $3,000 Tier 2 purchase secures 1,125 tokens, valued at $22,500 at $20. A $1,500 Tier 1 purchase secures 312 tokens, worth over $6,000 at $20.



Technical Highlights and Ecosystem Features

Bitcoin Swift is being developed as a decentralized financial operating system. Core components include:



Adaptive PoY rewards for yield generation

AI-powered smart contracts to enhance security and automation

Privacy-first decentralized identity features Hybrid on-chain governance for community-driven decision-making

The project also introduces BTC3E , a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BTC3 at collateral ratios above 150%. AI oracles will monitor solvency, while governance mechanisms adjust stability fees and risk parameters.

Influencer Buzz

Crypto influencers have taken notice, with reviews focusing on BTC3's tech and potential:



Token Galaxy highlighted BTC3's AI-driven contracts and real DeFi applications.

Bull Run Angel praised its hybrid security and governance model, noting how it sets BTC3 apart from typical presales.







Security and Compliance

Bitcoin Swift has completed multiple independent security and compliance checks, including audits by Cyberscope , Solidproof , Spywol , alongside a verified KYC process. These steps aim to build trust and ensure resilience as the project approaches its mainnet launch.

Countdown to August 30

With less than eight days remaining before launch , investors who enter during Stage 6 and Stage 7 not only secure bonus tokens but also receive real-time PoY rewards before BTC3 goes live . This combination of incentives and accelerated timeline positions Bitcoin Swift as a project moving toward operational readiness ahead of market expectations.

