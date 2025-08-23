Latvian Foreign Ministry Building Illuminated In Colors Of Ukrainian Flag

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Latvian Foreign Ministry on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"In honour of Ukraine's National Flag Day on 23 August and Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August, Ukrainian flags will fly in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its facade will be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. We wish our friends in Ukraine strength and resilience," the post reads.

Ukraine marks National Flag Day

As reported, August 23 is National Flag Day in Ukraine. The holiday was established "to honor the centuries-old history of Ukrainian state formation, the state symbols of independent Ukraine, and to instill citizens' respect for the state symbols of Ukraine", according to the presidential decree of August 23, 2004.