Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvian Foreign Ministry Building Illuminated In Colors Of Ukrainian Flag

Latvian Foreign Ministry Building Illuminated In Colors Of Ukrainian Flag


2025-08-23 07:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Latvian Foreign Ministry on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"In honour of Ukraine's National Flag Day on 23 August and Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August, Ukrainian flags will fly in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its facade will be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. We wish our friends in Ukraine strength and resilience," the post reads.

Read also: Ukraine marks National Flag Day

As reported, August 23 is National Flag Day in Ukraine. The holiday was established "to honor the centuries-old history of Ukrainian state formation, the state symbols of independent Ukraine, and to instill citizens' respect for the state symbols of Ukraine", according to the presidential decree of August 23, 2004.

MENAFN23082025000193011044ID1109966352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search