Suspect arrested in connection with Nord Stream worked in Ukraine’s intelligence service
(MENAFN) The individual arrested in Italy on Wednesday in connection with the Nord Stream sabotage is reportedly a former agent of Ukraine’s intelligence service, according to German media.
The suspect, identified as Serhii K., graduated from the Ukrainian Intelligence Service Academy and worked there until 2015. Security sources indicate that the 49-year-old later spent several years in the energy sector before joining Ukrainian special forces when the conflict with Russia began.
The 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines caused unprecedented damage to the infrastructure linking Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. Ukraine has consistently denied any involvement.
German authorities reportedly uncovered the suspect’s identity while investigating the rental of a yacht named Andromeda, which served as the operational base for the sabotage. The inquiry found that the team traveled to Germany and rented the vessel using forged identification documents.
Serhii K. was reportedly part of a team that included two divers, two assistants, a captain, and a medic, but he is believed to have coordinated the mission rather than directly attaching explosives to the pipelines.
