J&K's SIA Arrests OGW Of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen

"The arrest was made as a part of the ongoing investigation into FIR No. 01/2025 u/s 13, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 of Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir," the statement read.

During the investigation, SIA Kashmir has adduced evidence which established the connection of the arrested accused with a terrorist handler belonging to HM who is operating from across, on whose behest the OGW was orchestrating terrorist, unlawful and anti-national activities by actively engaging in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives.

It said their activities were aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.