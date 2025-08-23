India Temporarily Suspends Postal Services To US Amid Trump's 50% Tariffs Tantrum
As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other“qualified parties” approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments. While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of“qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, U.S. bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness.
In view of the above, the Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the USA with effect from 25th August, 2025 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD100 in value. These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the USA, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS.
The Department is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with all stakeholders, and every effort is being made to normalize services at the earliest possible opportunity.
Customers who have already booked articles that cannot be dispatched to the USA due to these circumstances may seek a refund of postage. The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the USA at the earliest.
