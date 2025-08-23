Giant Cruise Ship Sets Sail From Florida
Dhaka: Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, currently the world's largest cruise ship, has set sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, heralding a new era in luxury cruising.
Weighing 250,800 tonnes and measuring nearly 365 meters in length, the vessel is the sister ship of Icon of the Seas.
The cruise line describes it as delivering“the boldest family holiday ever,” emphasizing innovative features and expanded onboard experiences.
The ship's inaugural journey is a seven-night cruise through the Western Caribbean, with scheduled stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as Roatan in Honduras.
Spanning 20 decks, the vessel can carry 5,610 passengers at double occupancy and more than 7,000 at full capacity, supported by a crew of 2,350.
Onboard amenities include seven swimming pools, six waterslides, an ice rink, laser tag, an escape room, a surf simulator, and the Crown's Edge aerial adventure course.
Guests will also have more than 40 restaurants and lounges to choose from, including the newly introduced Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club.
Like Icon of the Seas, Star of the Seas is organised into eight themed neighbourhoods. Surfside caters to families with young children, while Central Park offers dining and entertainment.
At the heart of the ship is the AquaDome - a 25-metre-tall, 50-metre-wide glass structure designed for water-based performances.
Disney's biggest cruise ship will make history this December as the first in the fleet to be permanently based in Asia. The vessel will operate out of Singapore, offering three to five-night voyages designed as“parties at sea” with no scheduled port calls.
Onboard highlights include the cruise line's first-ever rollercoaster at sea, seven themed zones, and a Marvel-style studio where guests - adults included - can enjoy superhero makeovers.
The ship also features Broadway-style stage productions and a range of staterooms and suites, some complete with private hot tubs.
The maiden sailing is scheduled for 15 December, a three-night inaugural trip from Singapore.
