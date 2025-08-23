Latvia Gearing Up For Year's Most Heavy-Duty Defense Drill

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From September 2 through October 8, Latvia will be putting on the large-scale national defense exercise“Namejs 2025,” set up by the National Armed Forces, Trend reports.

The exercise will gather around 12,000 soldiers and national guardsmen from every nook and cranny of the Latvian armed forces, including service members of the national defense service, reserve soldiers, and allied troops, all coming together under one roof.

The extensive exercises will evaluate the synergy among the National Armed Forces, the Crisis Management Center, and the Civil Protection Operational Management Center, in close collaboration with the State Chancellery, line ministries, subordinate entities, national security agencies, various municipalities, and private sector stakeholders. The objective is to enhance Latvia's comprehensive societal defense architecture.



The drills are being executed in conjunction with NATO's Multinational Division North command center. Coalition contingents comprising the United States, Estonia, and Lithuania, in conjunction with NATO's multinational brigade stationed in Latvia, the NATO Force Integration Unit Latvia, and Canada's Task Force Latvia, will be actively engaged in the operation.



In alignment with the strategic framework of“Namejs 2025,” the Latvian military apparatus will synergize with the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to bolster regional operational readiness, enhance deterrence capabilities, and optimize interoperability within the Baltic theater.

Engaging in collaborative exercises with British military engineers will enhance our engineering support competencies in the context of joint operational frameworks in Latvia.



In September, operational mobilization maneuvers will be conducted under the auspices of“Namejs 2025” within the designated zones of the 1st Riga Brigade and the 2nd Vidzeme Brigade of the National Guard.



These exercises are designed to evaluate the mobilization, provisioning, and operational readiness of reservists and National Guard personnel within a compressed timeline.



During the autumnal period, tactical units and logistical assets will be transiting along Latvia's primary and secondary thoroughfares. Inhabitants might also witness tactical aviation maneuvers, encompassing sub-threshold altitude sorties and kinetic engagement drills at designated operational training areas.

Since 2014, "Namejs" exercises have been systematically conducted throughout Latvia, serving a pivotal function in enhancing operational readiness and guaranteeing that the armed forces are adequately equipped to address emergent threats with efficacy. Collaboration with governmental entities, local authorities, private sector stakeholders, and the civilian populace is a pivotal component in the establishment of Latvia's holistic national defense architecture.