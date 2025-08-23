Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Unemployment Claims Up by 11,000 Last Week

2025-08-23 05:30:02
(MENAFN) The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged last week, marking the largest increase in nearly three months, according to a report from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday.

For the week ending August 16, initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to a total of 235,000—representing the sharpest increase since late May.

The report also revealed a rise in the number of individuals continuing to receive benefits after their first week of aid. This figure climbed by 30,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.972 million for the week ending August 9. It is the highest number recorded since November 2021.

Media reported that these trends reflect a growing weakening of the labor market this year, with increasing signs that many Americans are struggling to find new jobs.

