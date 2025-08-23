In Solomianskyi District Of Kyiv, Russian Drone Falls On Road

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko announced this in Telegram .

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell on the road in the Solomianskyi district. There is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the place", the Mayor said.

Anti-aircraft systems neutralize 36 of 49 Russian drones

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Kyiv and anti-aircraft systems were working.

The photo is illustrative