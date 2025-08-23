Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Solomianskyi District Of Kyiv, Russian Drone Falls On Road

2025-08-23 05:05:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko announced this in Telegram .

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell on the road in the Solomianskyi district. There is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the place", the Mayor said.

Read also: Anti-aircraft systems neutralize 36 of 49 Russian drones

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Kyiv and anti-aircraft systems were working.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN23082025000193011044ID1109966123

