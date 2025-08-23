Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Flag Raised In Front Of European Commission Headquarters In Brussels

2025-08-23 05:05:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission's press service reported this on the social network , according to Ukrinform's own correspondent.

“Courage. Resilience. Freedom. Ukraine's flag carries them all. On Ukraine's Flag Day, it proudly stands before our Brussels headquarters,” the message reads.

The European Commission emphasizes that this gesture is a sign that“ Europe is united on Ukraine's side for a just and lasting peace. Today and every day”.

“Ми з вами. We are with you,” the message said in Ukrainian.

On August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day. The holiday was established“to honor the centuries-old history of Ukrainian state-building, the state symbols of independent Ukraine, and to foster citizens' respect for the state symbols of Ukraine,” pursuant to the Presidential Decree of August 23, 2004.

In 2009, amendments to this decree introduced the annual official flag-raising ceremony on August 23 across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on National Flag Day and stressed that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupiers.

Read also: History of Independence in Photos: From "Revolution on Granite" to "Revolution on Cardboard"

On August 22, Ukraine received €4.05 billion from the European Union, including €1 billion within the ERA Loans financed by frozen Russian assets, and €3.05 billion under the Ukraine Facility for recovery and integration. Thus, the total amount transferred to Ukraine by the EU has reached almost €170 billion.

Photo: European Commission/X

