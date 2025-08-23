North Korea Accuses South Of Provocation After Border Warning Shots
North Korea's state news agency has accused South Korea of provocation after its military fired warning shots near the heavily guarded border region.
According to North Korean military official Ko Jong Chol, South Korean forces fired more than 10 warning rounds in response to North Korean soldiers building permanent fences close to the demarcation line.
He described the move as“a deeply troubling signal” that could push tensions in the border zone, where large armed forces face one another, into an uncontrollable situation.
Ko added that South Korea's actions amounted to dangerous escalation at a time when stability along the border remains fragile and uncertain.
He warned that the North Korean army is closely monitoring developments and would respond if deemed necessary.
The exchange underscores the volatility of the Korean border, one of the most militarized areas in the world, where even minor confrontations risk triggering wider conflict.
