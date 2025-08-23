MP: World Famous Gotmar Mela Opens With Devotion 25 Injured In Stone Battle

MENAFN - IANS) Pandhurna, Aug 23 (IANS) As many as 25 people are reported to have been injured so far in the world-famous stone-battle fair or“Gotmar Mela” in Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The centuries-old spectacle began around 6 a.m. on Saturday at the confluence of Pandhurna and Sawargaon on the banks of the Jam River.

As tradition dictates, thousands gathered to witness -- and partake in -- the ritualistic“stone-pelting battle” known as Gotmar, a practice that defies modern sensibilities yet continues to thrive with fervent devotion.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police S.S. Kanesh said,“So far, 22-25 people have been injured since morning when it started. It will continue till late evening.”

Held annually on the second day of the Pola festival (new Moon day), the Gotmar Mela is not merely a fair but a visceral re-enactment of a legend soaked in blood and memory.

According to local lore, the tradition began after a tragic love story between a Pandhurna youth and a Sawargaon girl ended in fatal violence. Their attempt to elope was thwarted mid-river by villagers hurling stones -- a moment that birthed a ritual now woven into the cultural fabric of the region.

“This year, the fair saw heightened security and medical preparedness. A force of 600 police personnel from Chhindwara, Betul, Seoni, Narsinghpur, and Pandhurna was deployed, operating across 47 designated points using GPS-based coordination. Drone surveillance and CCTV cameras monitored the crowd, while 11 blockades and continuous patrolling aimed to contain the chaos. Even the Bhopal and Jabalpur zones have provided additional force. As many as 10 medical camps are operational, with 16 ambulances and a medical team of 300 personnel, including 45 doctors,” the senior police officer said.

Each year, medical teams remain on high alert and ready for emergency evacuations. Ointments and first aid are distributed as injuries mount throughout the day. All day, Pandhurna and Sawargaon players clash with chants and drumbeats, hurling stones to push each other back. Between 3 and 4 p.m., excitement peaks as players charge toward the flag with axes. Sawargaon retaliates fiercely, forcing Pandhurna to retreat.

By evening, Pandhurna regains ground, breaks the flag, shouting“Chandi Mata ki Jai,” and both sides cease hostilities. If the flag remains intact, the administration halts Gotmar Mela by mutual agreement at 6.30 p.m.

“The mela often comes to a culmination at around 8-9 pm these days,” said a police officer.

Despite the inherent violence, the event remains deeply spiritual. Devotees first offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Chandika, the fair's presiding deity, before engaging in Gotmar.

The ritual begins with the planting of a Palash tree -- adorned with red cloth, garlands, and offerings -- in the middle of the Jam River, symbolising the battleground.

Attempts to reform the tradition have met resistance. In 2001, authorities tried replacing stones with plastic balls, but locals rejected it, resuming stone-pelting with renewed intensity.

The ritual, though controversial, continues to draw crowds from across the region and beyond -- a testament to the enduring grip of tradition over time.

As the sun sets over Pandhurna, the river runs red once more -- not just with blood, but with the unyielding pulse of a community bound by myth, memory, and devotion.