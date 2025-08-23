Respecting Dignity Amidst Displacement: A Call For Compassion In Bajaur

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

It is truly heartbreaking to be homeless in your own home. In Bajaur, the local population, due to persistent unrest, has been unable to live peacefully within their own homes. Recently, the people of this region have been enduring a very difficult time. The ongoing targeted operations in Tehsil Mamund and other parts of Bajaur have left residents with no choice but to flee their homes.

While these people face helplessness and poverty, their suffering is often compounded by the act of having their pictures and videos shared on social media while they are being displaced or receiving aid. This invasion of privacy is humiliating, violating their dignity and worsening their emotional distress.

Since July 29, the targeted operation in Bajaur has led to continued displacement, and many areas have witnessed closed markets, deserted roads, and empty streets. The Bajaur Sports Complex, located in the key area of Khaar, has been turned into a camp for the displaced. Additionally, people are also seeking refuge in schools and colleges.

Also Read: Heroic Shepherd Saves Hundreds of Lives Amid Glacial Flood in Ghizer

Though the people of Bajaur are still reeling from the consequences of past wars, their brief moments of progress are now under threat once again. The scars of the 2008 conflict remain fresh, with people having to rebuild their homes, only to face the bitter reality of once again being forced to leave.

These displaced individuals are not accustomed to living in tents, but for the second time, they have been forced into this makeshift existence. For them, staying in their homes or even within their own region has become a distant dream, as they live in constant fear of deteriorating conditions, curfews, and the possibility of having to abandon their homes yet again.

Bajaur and other tribal districts have always suffered the most due to war and instability, yet the people here have continuously made sacrifices for the sake of peace. Now, yet again, they have sacrificed their lands, businesses, crops, and education upon the government's instructions. These are not people asking for charity; they have been forced to leave everything behind. Now, helping them with dignity is not only the government's duty but also their right.

A major issue during this crisis is the recording and sharing of videos and photos of Bajaur's women while they are displaced. This increases their suffering and distress. These people, in a state of panic and helplessness, are often captured on camera by individuals with good intentions, but the emotional toll of such actions cannot be overstated. In particular, showing women on the media in such circumstances is a violation of local traditions. Sharing these images online only adds to their misery.

Additionally, some people, while helping, ask to take selfies with the displaced, or make TikTok reels to post on social media. This too has become a source of great distress for the people of Bajaur. While many might not have malicious intent, such actions can deeply hurt the dignity of these individuals. In these trying times, respect for their self-esteem should be a priority. Don't try to gain fame or build a reputation by showing their faces.

If you want to support the cause or raise awareness, there are other ways to do so, such as sharing the relief materials or detailing the facts of the situation, without using the displaced people's images. If you want to help, do so with sincerity, but without exploiting their vulnerability for personal gain.

In such tough times, if you want to extend support, do it with humility and kindness. Seek the pleasure of Allah and help with pure intentions, and you'll feel inner peace in return.

A humble request to the government, welfare organisations, and the public: please keep in mind the privacy of displaced people, not just in Bajaur but in all areas suffering from instability, natural disasters, or any calamity. Refrain from vulnerably sharing their images or videos, and instead, offer your help with respect and dignity.