Chinese refiners increase Russian oil ship-ins
(MENAFN) Chinese refiners are stepping up imports of Russian crude after India cut back purchases in response to new US tariffs, CNN reported Wednesday.
Both China and India emerged as Russia’s biggest energy buyers after Western sanctions hit Moscow in 2022. But US President Donald Trump recently slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective August 27, citing New Delhi’s ongoing oil trade with Russia. This came on top of an earlier 25% duty imposed after trade talks between Washington and New Delhi collapsed. The latest measures reportedly prompted Indian state refiners to temporarily suspend Russian crude imports, which had accounted for 36% of India’s supply.
According to Kpler analyst Muyu Xu, China’s major state and private refiners have purchased around 13 cargoes of Russian crude for October and at least two more for November, shipped from Russia’s Arctic and Black Sea ports—routes normally used to serve India. Xu described the buying as “opportunistic,” noting Russian crude is about $3 per barrel cheaper than Middle Eastern alternatives, and predicted China would keep boosting imports while Trump maintains pressure on India.
Although Trump has hinted he could extend tariffs to China over Russian oil purchases, he said last week he had no immediate plans to do so.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Indian refiners have already resumed buying Russian oil after a brief pause, with Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum securing shipments for September and October. India has condemned Trump’s tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” stressing that its energy security remains a priority.
During talks in Moscow this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov confirmed continued supplies to India. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar hailed the strength of bilateral ties, calling for deeper business cooperation and reaffirming the target of expanding trade to $100 billion by 2030.
