War Update: 143 Clashes Between Defense Forces And Russian Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 23, on Facebook .

The Russians launched one missile and 95 air strikes, using one missile and 174 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy fired 5,197 rounds, including 73 from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,417 loitering munitions.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes on the areas of Znob-Novhorodske, Stara Huta settlements of the Sumy region; Kramatorsk, Yasna Poliana, Shabelkivka, Kostiantynivka, Svitle of the Donetsk region; Vyshneve of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Stepnohirsk, Uspenivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Aviation, missile forces, and Defence Forces artillery hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post, and one other important Russian facility.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks. Also, the Russian troops carried out 14 airstrikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 240 shellings, two of which were from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defense lines in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Kolodiazne.

There were eight enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrne, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops conducted 25 attacks, tried to advance near the areas of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Yampil and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five clashes took place near Bila Hora and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched nine attacks in the Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka areas, and toward Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the defenders of Ukraine stopped 38 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of Nykanorivka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne settlements.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian invaders carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temyrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, in the area of Kamianske, Russian troops once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to attack.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russians.

Ukraine marks National Flag Day

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to August 23, 2025, amount to about 1,075,160 soldiers, of whom 840 were killed yesterday .

Photo: AFU General Staff