JCI, Rwandan Envoy Talk Pharmaceutical Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 23 (Petra) –Representative of the medical industries and supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, discussed with James Ngango, Rwanda Ambassador to Jordan, cooperation opportunities in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries and ways to benefit from the Jordanian experience in this field.Dr. Atrash said the Jordanian pharmaceutical industry enjoys a "distinguished global reputation" and is present in more than 80 international markets, thanks to its "high quality."Atrash noted Rwandan market represents a "promising" opportunity to enhance presence of Jordanian medicine in the African continent, given the "growing demand for high-quality human pharmaceutical products at competitive prices."In a statement on Saturday, he referred to the "remarkable" potential for bilateral cooperation in the trade and investment areas, expressing the Kingdom's aspiration to strengthen and expand partnerships in various fields, particularly in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.Atrash noted the sector's "readiness" to build cooperation bridges with the Rwandan side, whether by exporting medicines and medical supplies or transferring technical expertise and building joint investment partnerships in the pharmaceutical manufacturing fields, which would "positively" impact the two countries' health and economic sectors.Emphasizing the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, he stressed the importance of expanding ties to open new horizons for economic and investment cooperation.In turn, Ngango expressed his appreciation for Jordanian entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry, stressing his country's "keenness" to enhance cooperation with Jordan in this field.The diplomat also urged launching "direct" channels between Jordanian and Rwandan companies, which would raise the level of trade exchange and serve mutual interests.During the meeting, the two sides called for following up on talks through specialized technical teams to discuss "practical" mechanisms to enhance cooperation and establish joint strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors.