Mild Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD
Amman, August 23 (Petra) - Temperatures on Saturday will be 2-3 degrees Celsius higher than their seasonal average and the weather will be mild in most areas, and blazing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday will substantially remain unchanged with northwesterly and moderate winds, which are often active, causing dust storms in the Badia.
On Monday and Tuesday, mercury will drop slightly and the weather will be fair almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman range between 36-22 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, dropping to 28C at night.
