16 Civilians Injured Due To Russian Attack In Kherson Region


2025-08-23 02:05:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Due to Russian aggression, 16 people were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to the Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, the city of Kherson and 27 other settlements of the region were under enemy drone attack, airstrikes, and artillery shelling yesterday.

The Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential quarters of settlements in the region. 11 private houses were damaged.

The occupiers also mutilated a gas pipeline, a private garage, and cars.

As reported, during the day on August 21, one person died and 17 were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

