UP SHOCKER! Man Takes Newborn's Dead Body In Handbag To DM's Office, Cites Hospital Negligence

The District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri sealed a hospital after a man reached the DM office with the dead body of his newborn child, who died during delivery. The newborn child's father, Vipin Gupta, had alleged that the hospital kept raising the fee and delaying the delivery. Sharing an X post on Friday, the DM wrote,“In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital and inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family.”

In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, a man arrived at the district collectorate with his dead newborn in a bag. The man complained of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in the district. twitter/edlSk5nzMx

- Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 22, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Gupta said that the hospital asked Rs 10,000 for a 'normal delivery' (natural vaginal birth) and Rs 12,000 for a C-section delivery. He alleged that as his wife went deeper into labour, the hospital raised the prices. He said,“I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost Rs 10000 and a C-section delivery would cost Rs 12000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges.”Gupta arranged some money by 2:30 AM, but the hospital further increased the charges and demanded the money before operating on his wife.

"I arranged the money by 2:30 am and even asked them if they are incapable, I should take my wife elsewhere. They went on increasing the charges further. I asked them to begin the delivery process and that I would arrange for more money, to which they firmly demanded money first and only then would they operate on my wife," he said. He also alleged that his wife was "thrown" out on the road after their newborn child died.

He said, "My newborn child died. They then threw my wife out on the road. We then went to a surgeon.""I then went to the DM, and he has come here with me. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag," Vipin Gupta added.