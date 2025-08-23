DPL 2025: Playoff Hopes On The Line As Purani Dilli 6 Seek Turnaround In Crucial Saturday Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 will look to revive their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 campaign when they take on West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, every remaining fixture has become a virtual knockout for the side.

Purani Dilli 6's DPL 2025 season has been full of highs and lows. They opened with a heavy 82-run defeat to Outer Delhi Warriors but bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins, beating West Delhi Lions by 15 runs and New Delhi Tigers by 10 runs.

However, momentum slipped with a 27-run loss to North Delhi Strikers and a 5-wicket defeat against East Delhi Riders. The second half has proven tougher, with successive defeats to South Delhi Superstarz by 46 runs and East Delhi Riders by 21 runs.

Speaking about the upcoming games, Purani Dilli 6 owner Mr Akash Nangia said, "We know the situation we are in, and the boys are fully aware of what's at stake. It's all about self-belief and executing our plans with discipline. Every game from here is a final for us."

The team will once again look to opener Samarth Seth's consistency, Dev Lakra's explosive middle-order batting, and skipper Vansh Bedi's all-round contribution to turn their fortunes around. The bowlers, too, will need to deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments.

With matches against Central Delhi Kings (August 25) and South Delhi Superstarz (August 27) still to come, Saturday's encounter becomes of utmost importance.

Full squad:

Vansh Bedi (captain), Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha