Sachin Tendulkar Announces Daughter Sara's Next Big Chapter In Life Post Son Arjun Tendulkar's Engagement

For every parent, witnessing their children achieve their dreams is a moment of unmatched pride. It is therefore no surprise that Sachin Tendulkar is overjoyed as his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, begins a new chapter in her life. The cricket legend recently announced that Sara has launched her own Pilates Studio in Mumbai, a venture she has nurtured with dedication and belief.

Sachin revealed that the studio is Sara's personal project, one that she has been passionately working on to turn into reality. Sharing the milestone on social media, he posted a series of pictures from the opening ceremony. The event saw the presence of the Tendulkar family, including Sachin's wife, Anjali, and his mother. However, Sara's brother, Arjun Tendulkar, who was recently engaged, could not attend the occasion.

In his post, Sachin expressed that as a parent, he had always wished for his children to pursue something they genuinely loved. Watching Sara open her Pilates studio, he said, had been a heartwarming moment for the entire family. He mentioned that she had built the journey with consistent effort and belief, step by step. He further added that health and movement had always played an important role in their family's life, and seeing Sara take that forward in her own way was truly special. He conveyed that he and the family were extremely proud of her as she embarks on this venture.

Sara Tendulkar already enjoys a massive presence on social media, with more than eight million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed young personalities globally.

Earlier, in a conversation with India Today, Sara explained why she never pursued cricket professionally despite being the daughter of one of the sport's greatest icons. She said that while she had enjoyed playing casual street cricket during her younger years, it had never appealed to her as a career. She felt that the game was more suited to her brother Arjun, rather than herself.

Sara has also recently taken on the role of director at Sachin Tendulkar's non-profit foundation. Academically accomplished, she holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

Meanwhile, her brother Arjun Tendulkar recently made headlines with his engagement. The 25-year-old cricketer got engaged in a private ceremony to Saaniya Chandok, who is the Designated Partner and Director of the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare company, Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. She is also the granddaughter of noted businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group.

Arjun, who represents Goa in domestic cricket and is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), did not feature in any matches during the 2025 season under skipper Hardik Pandya. Despite reaching the playoffs, Mumbai Indians were eliminated after losing to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.