Keith Kellogg Is Going To Ukraine
"Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies. He'll also discuss this week's diplomatic flurry with leaders," Slattery stated.
He added that he "comes as U.S., Ukraine, Europe hash out security guarantees ".Read also: Austrian MP: Putin unlikely to attend Vienna peace talks, he wants to keep fighting
As reported by Ukrinform, Keith Kellogg was not included in the U.S. delegation during the negotiations in Alaska at the request of the Russians, who consider Kellogg a sympathizer of Ukrain .
