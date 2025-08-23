MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Ukrinform correspondent, Reuters reporter Gram Slattery wrote about this on his page in the X social network .

"Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies. He'll also discuss this week's diplomatic flurry with leaders," Slattery stated.

He added that he "comes as U.S., Ukraine, Europe hash out security guarantees ".

As reported by Ukrinform, Keith Kellogg was not included in the U.S. delegation during the negotiations in Alaska at the request of the Russians, who consider Kellogg a sympathizer of Ukrain .

