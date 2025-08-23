Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Keith Kellogg Is Going To Ukraine

Keith Kellogg Is Going To Ukraine


2025-08-23 12:05:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Ukrinform correspondent, Reuters reporter Gram Slattery wrote about this on his page in the X social network .

"Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies. He'll also discuss this week's diplomatic flurry with leaders," Slattery stated.

He added that he "comes as U.S., Ukraine, Europe hash out security guarantees ".

Read also: Austrian MP: Putin unlikely to attend Vienna peace talks, he wants to keep fighting

As reported by Ukrinform, Keith Kellogg was not included in the U.S. delegation during the negotiations in Alaska at the request of the Russians, who consider Kellogg a sympathizer of Ukrain .

You can purchase Ukrinform photos here .

MENAFN23082025000193011044ID1109965684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search