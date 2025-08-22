Ranil Wickremesinghe Remanded And Taken To Prison Hospital

It was reported that Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID, had stated before court that he would present evidence against the suspect under the Public Property Act.

He had requested that the accused be remanded as the investigation is not complete.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over allegations he misused Government funds to travel to London to attend a private function.

The former President appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and was questioned over the allegations.

Wickremesinghe was accused of misusing Government funds to travel to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe in 2023 when he was President.

His arrest came hours after a YouTube host“predicted” that Wickremesinghe will be arrested.

