Jordan: Companies Join Modernization Plan
Among the program's objectives are expanding production capacity, reducing operational costs, and minimizing risks to the environment and health. The first phase of the program saw participation from 131 companies, with grants totaling more than JOD 11 million (USD 15.49 million).
Including other industrial support programs, the country has assisted 654 companies with more than JOD 65 million (USD 91.5 million) over the past two years. As a result, sector exports grew by 29%, and more than 3,000 jobs were created, according to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah. The president of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said the Industry Modernization Program is a“advanced step” in strengthening the national industry and enhancing its resilience in global markets.
