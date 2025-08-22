Comcast Donates $50,000 To San Bruno Education Foundation (SBEF) To Support The Advancement Of Digital Opportunities

MENAFN - News Direct)Comcast announced a $50,000 donation to the San Bruno Education Foundation during a community barbecue on Aug. 22. The funding will support a variety of afterschool programs focused on technology and digital opportunities.

“When Comcast enters a community, we show up and commit. We are here to provide unparalleled products and services and back organizations that are already doing phenomenal work. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting San Bruno's youth and their future,” said David Tashjian, regional senior vice president of Comcast's California Region.“Through this donation, we will help provide students with opportunities that spark creativity, build confidence and prepare them for tomorrow.”

Comcast continues to strengthen its partnership with the City of San Bruno following its March acquisition of CityNet Services, the city's municipally owned broadband network. This transition will deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds and improved reliability to over 5,400 residents and businesses.

The San Bruno Education Foundation (SBEF) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation dedicated to raising money to benefit children in the San Bruno Park School District, grades pre-k through eight. They are committed to helping students receive a quality, well-rounded education by providing key enrichment programs. The organization is staffed by volunteers, which allows donations raised to directly impact San Bruno schools and students.

Heather Latta, president of the San Bruno Education Foundation, said the donation will have a meaningful impact.“We're incredibly grateful to Comcast for this generous support,” said Latta.“These funds will allow us to deliver high-quality afterschool programming and deepen the district's digital skills training, engaging students academically and creatively. It's a wonderful investment in our children and our community.”

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond investing in the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials , a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $130.5 million in cash and in-kind donations into California nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. San Bruno joins the more than 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.

