Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab Cup Holds A Special Place For The People Of This Region, Says Sheikh Hamad


2025-08-22 11:01:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With 100 days to go for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani (pictured), Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC) in an official statement issued Friday said the tournament's significance goes beyond football.
“The FIFA Arab Cup holds a special place for the people of this region. This tournament's significance goes beyond football; it's a celebration of our passion and identity – one that unites players and fans alike. We are proud to host the tournament for the second time, which will celebrate the best of Arab football and once again showcase the power of sports in bringing people together,” HE Sheikh Hamad said.
To Page 4“Qatar has demonstrated its capabilities in hosting mega-sporting events, year after year, and the FIFA Arab Cup is another chapter in this rich sporting legacy. This will be an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of Arab unity, while showcasing the rich culture of the Arab world and highlight the limitless ability of its people in sports and other fields. We are delighted to welcome the world once again, particularly fans from the region to revel in the excitement of the beautiful game.”

MENAFN22082025000067011011ID1109965513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search