Lennar Debuts North River Farms In Oceanside, CA
North River Farms features five distinct neighborhoods – Cypress, Monterey, Magnolia, Mahogany and Monarch. Home designs feature stunning exterior styles, open floorplans and spacious backyards with room for a pool. Lennar's popular Next Gen® design is also available, offering a private suite with its own entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and flexible space. One- and two-story homes range from 2,265 to 4,764 square feet with three to five bedrooms and up to five-and-a-half bathrooms, with pricing starting in the mid $900,000s.
At North River Farms, homeowners will have access to resort-style amenities including sparkling pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, a fitness center, playgrounds, trails and parks. The community's prime Oceanside location offers convenient access to golf courses, local farmers markets, shopping, dining and the city's pristine beaches and parks.
For more information on these new home opportunities, call (833) 763-1911 or visit community website .
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .
Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633
SOURCE Lennar Corporation
