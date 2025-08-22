403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed up with deep concern the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) with famine confirmed in Gaza Strip according to the UN criteria.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry emphatically denounced the recent targeting of World Food Program (WFP) aid convoys in Sudan.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's National Wingsuit Flying Team was declared the top winner in the world's fifth championship held in the Czech Republic.
AMMAN - The Kuwaiti volleyball team quitted the competition for the 17th Arab U18 Volleyball Championship's title after losing to Lebanon 2-3.
BEIRUT - Lebanese security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 kilograms of Captagon drug to Kuwait via the Rafik Hariri International Airport.
GAZA - Medical sources confirmed 71 more deaths and 251 injuries as a result of atrocities by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.
LONDON - The confirmation of famine in Gaza City and the surrounding neighborhood is utterly horrifying and is wholly preventable, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.
CAIRO - The Arab League affirmed the special status of Jerusalem, holding the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for preserving the safety and sanctity of the sacred sites in the city.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced the death of one person as a result of an Israeli occupation airstrike, south of the country.
IRBIL - Seven gunmen died and 30 others received injuries in armed clashes in Al-Sulaimaniya Governorate, medical sources reported.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky once "circumstances became adequate," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. (end)
