New Zealand, U.S. Pursue Further Negotiations For Tariffs
New Zealand's Minister for Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, said, the latest five percent tariff hike, raising the minimum rate for certain countries to 15 percent, was posing significant challenges for Kiwi exporters, especially compared to countries that heavily subsidise their production.
U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, acknowledged New Zealand's low tariffs on U.S. imports, currently averaging just 0.3 percent, but explained the tariff increase was linked to the U.S. targeting countries, with a trade surplus in their favour.
Officials also discussed ongoing trade investigations in sectors such as steel, aluminum, pharmaceuticals, and timber, the statement said.
Both sides agreed to continued dialogue in the coming months, with trade officials set to meet and discuss the impact of tariffs on New Zealand-U.S. trade, and practical ways to ensure greater certainty for exporters, it said.
The next ministerial meetings are scheduled at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Trade Ministers' Meeting, in Malaysia, in Sept and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit in South Korea in Oct, where further steps to strengthen bilateral trade relations will be considered, it added.– NNN-RNZ
