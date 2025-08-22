'Rising' Is A Beacon Of Hope For Military Families By Michele P. Ellison

Kravitz&Sons

Rising 100 Meditations, Affirmations, and Prayers for Military Families

Book Banner - Rising 100 Meditations, Affirmations, and Prayers for Military Families

A heartfelt collection of 100 meditations, affirmations, and prayers offering comfort, resilience, and faith for military families everywhere.

- excerpt from the bookGREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kravitz and Sons, LLC. is honored to be the publisher of Rising 100 Meditations, Affirmations, and Prayers for Military Families by Michele P. Ellison , a deeply moving and spiritually nourishing book that speaks directly to the hearts of those who give so much in service to their country. Military families often face struggles most people can hardly imagine-long deployments, constant transitions, emotional uncertainty, and the invisible weight of sacrifice. Rising was written to meet those challenges head-on, offering readers daily encouragement and faith-filled guidance when they need it most.At its foundation, Rising is a collection of 100 meditations, affirmations, and prayers designed to walk alongside readers in every season of military life. Whether it's the loneliness of separation, the challenge of adjusting to new places, or the anxiety that comes with waiting for a loved one's safe return, this book provides words of strength when words are hardest to find. Each meditation speaks like a trusted friend, each affirmation acts as a reminder of inner resilience, and each prayer anchors the spirit in faith and hope.Ellison's writing style carries both gentleness and conviction, reminding military families that while their challenges are unique, they are not alone. With a voice of empathy, she captures the quiet fears, the quiet courage, and the quiet victories of everyday life in the service community. What makes Rising so impactful is its ability to shift the perspective of the reader: from surviving day by day to thriving with intention, gratitude, and renewed confidence.More than just a devotional, this book is a spiritual toolkit. The meditations serve as reflective pauses for the heart, encouraging readers to slow down and re-center. The affirmations are practical and empowering, meant to be repeated and carried throughout the day as a steady reminder of strength. The prayers tie it all together-lifting burdens, restoring peace, and offering a sense of God's presence in even the most difficult circumstances.Military families will find this book to be both personal and universal. Personal, because the words resonate with their lived experiences, and universal, because it touches on the timeless need for hope, love, and connection. It's a book that can be read from beginning to end or opened in random moments when encouragement is most needed. Readers will discover that Rising is not simply a book for one-time use, but a resource they can return to again and again.Michele P. Ellison is a writer whose work reflects both compassion and purpose. With Rising 100 Meditations, Affirmations, and Prayers for Military Families, she delivers more than just inspiration-she delivers a companion for the soul. Her thoughtful approach to writing shows her deep understanding of the resilience required by military families and her passion for creating words that heal, strengthen, and encourage. Ellison's work reminds readers that even in the hardest of times, faith can be the anchor that carries them through.Purchase the book (Rising 100 Meditations, Affirmations, and Prayers for Military Families by Michele P. Ellison)Links:Kravitz and Sons: books/rising-100-meditations-affirmations-and-prayers-for-military-families/Barnes and Noble:Amazon:

