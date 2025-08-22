Top 3 Benefits Of Mexican Dual Citizenship: Dnexpress

MENAFN - GetNews)



"United States Passport & Mexico's Passport."This blog highlights the top three benefits of obtaining Mexican dual citizenship: tax advantages under the U.S.-Mexico tax treaty, access to Mexico's more affordable healthcare system, and low-cost or free education opportunities at public universities. It explains eligibility requirements, clarifies common myths like mandatory double taxation, and emphasizes how dual citizenship can provide a secure "Plan B" for families.

Tension between the USA and Mexico is escalating. People are being deported, others are afraid of a future of exclusion, and everyone is discussing plan B's. Dual citizenship is becoming the best option for those who have parents with foreign citizenship or background. If you're questioning whether to apply for dual citizenship, this might help you make up your mind. Retiring in Mexico or simply growing a family there won't sound too bad after analyzing these perks.

These are the top 3 benefits of Mexican dual citizenship. You are eligible if you have at least one Mexican parent or grandparent. However, keep in mind that applying through a grandparent is not possible. Your parent needs to become a dual citizen first; it's a chain process. The average perfect case takes around 6 weeks to process. You receive your Mexican birth certificate and can apply for a passport right after.

Tax Benefits: No double Taxation

One of the most compelling financial advantages is the tax treaty between the USA and Mexico. The treaty is designed to avoid double taxation on income earned in either country. This means you can choose the country in which you pay taxes, optimizing your tax obligations. For instance, Mexico's lower tax rates on certain income brackets might be a more attractive option for some. You can benefit from this once you become a dual citizen. It is a myth that double taxation is mandatory in 2025.

However, navigating tax systems in two countries can be complex. Consulting with a tax advisor who understands both U.S. and Mexican laws is crucial to make the most of these benefits. You can learn more about the U.S.-Mexico Tax Treaty and its implications [here].

Healthcare System: No Medical Debt

It is no secret that the United States is known for its unsustainable healthcare system. Studies affirm that more than 500,000 people file for medical bankruptcy yearly. Most Americans who earn minimum wage fear a medical emergency, since this could mean a drastic change in their life trajectory, not only emotionally, but financially.

According to Article 4 of the Political Constitution of Mexico, the protection of health is a right of all Mexicans. They can access public healthcare at different levels. Salud Pública de México affirms in a 2011 article that, of the total number of hospitals, 1,182 are public and 3,172 are private. Of the total public hospitals, 718 serve the population without social security, while the rest serve those with social security. Around 86% are general hospitals, and the rest are specialty hospitals. Imagine how many more advances the healthcare system has made since 2011.

After you become a dual citizen, you receive a CURP (Clave Única de Registro de Población). It is the equivalent of a Social Security number. This unique mix of letters and numbers allows you to access all the benefits of any other Mexican citizen.

Accessible Education

Student loans, college debt, and financing plans are foreign concepts for millions of Mexicans. In 2024, 1,247,090 students enrolled in public universities on Mexican soil. These institutions offer quality education, and students receive it for free or at a very low cost.

There are more than 900 public universities in Mexico, including autonomous, technological, polytechnic, intercultural, and pedagogical institutions, among others. Private schools are also an option. They are more accessible to the public and do not rely solely on donations from private companies.

Where to get dual citizenship from home?

Were these benefits something you were aware of? Do you want to start your process? Contact DNEXPRESS and book a free consultation. They've handled more than 4,000 cases in 2025 alone, helping people secure their plan B in the motherland. Maybe your case was rejected at your local consulate, or you're simply missing a few documents. We can assist you - a free review of your documents will answer your questions and could change your life.