Global Flexible Packaging Market To Reach USD 241.99 Billion By 2030 UK Dominates Global Shipments Arizton

"Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

What's Behind the Rise of Eco-Friendly Packaging?

Sustainable flexible packaging is transforming the way industries balance product protection with environmental responsibility. By designing films, pouches, bags, and wraps to minimize lifecycle impact, companies are reducing reliance on single use plastics while meeting rising consumer expectations and tightening regulations. This shift is prompting strategic investments in eco-friendly solutions that deliver both competitive and financial advantages.

The food and beverage sector are leading the way, Stokes Sauces introduced 100% recycled PET squeeze bottles, Walkers Baked rolled out recyclable paper-based multipack bags, and SABIC with CJ CheilJedang developed renewable polypropylene rice bowls for Hetbahn. Together, these innovations illustrate how businesses can cut waste, support circular packaging systems, and future-proof their packaging strategies, showing that sustainability and growth across markets

Flexible Packaging Market – Recent News



TC Transcontinental launches vieVERTe sustainable portfolio – Features compostable and 100% recyclable flexible packaging, supporting a circular economy.

Commitment to 2025 goals – All packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. R&D investment - TC Transcontinental is expanding vieVERTe and reducing environmental impact through innovation.

AI-Powered Packaging: Efficiency, Sustainability, and Personalization in Action

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the flexible packaging industry, seamlessly connecting material innovation, production efficiency, and consumer engagement. Companies like Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, and Tetra Pak are leveraging AI to predict material behavior, optimize production, and reduce waste, while smart vision systems detect defects in real time to maintain quality. Even logistics benefit: Amazon's AI algorithms decide when to use flexible packaging over cardboard, cutting storage, energy, and inventory costs. Predictive models further streamline packaging layouts, support sustainability through smarter material choices, and enhance recyclability.

At the same time, AI enables personalized packaging, interactive QR codes, and smart labels that engage consumers in new ways. By integrating intelligence across the entire value chain, AI is transforming flexible packaging into a more efficient, sustainable, and consumer-centric solution for today's market.

Are Rising Raw Material Costs Pressuring the Flexible Packaging Industry?

The flexible packaging market faces pressure from sharply rising raw material costs, with polyethylene and polypropylene prices jumped nearly 15% in early 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and higher feedstock expenses. While these increases intensify production costs, they are also accelerating positive change: manufacturers are adopting material-efficient designs, exploring alternative substrates, and pursuing strategic consolidation to stay competitive. This challenge is driving innovation, efficiency, and resilience, positioning the industry to better navigate evolving market and regulatory demands

Strategic Moves Drive Plastics & Packaging Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the packaging industry, driven by consolidation, sustainability, technological innovation, and geographic expansion. Companies are pursuing M&A to expand market share, diversify offerings, access new technologies, and achieve cost efficiencies. The surge in e-commerce and rising demand for safe, reliable consumer goods have further accelerated activity, with around 60% of packaging volume serving end consumers and 40% catering to industrial use.

By leveraging strategic acquisitions, companies are scaling operations, strengthening brands, and positioning themselves for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Key Company Profiles



Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)

Mondi

Sealed Air

Transcontinental Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

Ahlstrom

Smurfit Westrock AptarGroup, Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles



All4Labels

Aluberg S.p.A.

American Packaging Corporation

Aran Group

Bioplast

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

Bühler

Carcano Antonio S.p.A.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Danaflex

Dazpak

Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.

Eco Flexibles

ePac Holdings, LLC

Etapak

Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

Flexpack

Gascogne Flexible

Glenroy, Inc.

Global-Pak, Inc.

Goglio SpA

Grupo Lantero

Guala Pack

Innovia Films

International Paper

Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)

O. Kleiner AG

Korozo Group

Krajcár Packaging Ltd.

LEEB GmbH & Co. KG

Notpla Limited

Novolex

Perlen Packaging

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Plastixx FFS Technologies

Polypak Packaging

Printpack

ProAmpac

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Reynolds Group Ltd

Ringmetall

RKW Group

Rockwell Solutions

Saica

SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG

Schur

SIG

Sigma Plastics Group

Stora Enso

Südpack

Symetal

Reflex Group

UFlex Limited

Walki Group Oy

Winpak LTD. Wipf AG

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



Bags & Sacks

Poches Others

Material

Flexible PlasticFlexible PaperFoil

Flexible Plastic



PE

BOPP

CPP

BOPET

PA

PET

PVC

EVOH Others

Application



Consumer Packaging Industrial Packaging

Consumer Packaging



Bakery Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

RTE

Frozen Food

Healthcare

Personal Care

Tea & Coffee

Pet Food Others

Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Benelux

Scandinavia

Spain

Switzerland Austria

APAC



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea New Zealand

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE South Africa

