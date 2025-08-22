Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Flexible Packaging Market To Reach USD 241.99 Billion By 2030 UK Dominates Global Shipments Arizton


2025-08-22 07:11:30
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

What's Behind the Rise of Eco-Friendly Packaging?

Sustainable flexible packaging is transforming the way industries balance product protection with environmental responsibility. By designing films, pouches, bags, and wraps to minimize lifecycle impact, companies are reducing reliance on single use plastics while meeting rising consumer expectations and tightening regulations. This shift is prompting strategic investments in eco-friendly solutions that deliver both competitive and financial advantages.

The food and beverage sector are leading the way, Stokes Sauces introduced 100% recycled PET squeeze bottles, Walkers Baked rolled out recyclable paper-based multipack bags, and SABIC with CJ CheilJedang developed renewable polypropylene rice bowls for Hetbahn. Together, these innovations illustrate how businesses can cut waste, support circular packaging systems, and future-proof their packaging strategies, showing that sustainability and growth across markets

Flexible Packaging Market – Recent News

  • TC Transcontinental launches vieVERTe sustainable portfolio – Features compostable and 100% recyclable flexible packaging, supporting a circular economy.
  • Commitment to 2025 goals – All packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.
  • R&D investment - TC Transcontinental is expanding vieVERTe and reducing environmental impact through innovation.

AI-Powered Packaging: Efficiency, Sustainability, and Personalization in Action

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the flexible packaging industry, seamlessly connecting material innovation, production efficiency, and consumer engagement. Companies like Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, and Tetra Pak are leveraging AI to predict material behavior, optimize production, and reduce waste, while smart vision systems detect defects in real time to maintain quality. Even logistics benefit: Amazon's AI algorithms decide when to use flexible packaging over cardboard, cutting storage, energy, and inventory costs. Predictive models further streamline packaging layouts, support sustainability through smarter material choices, and enhance recyclability.

At the same time, AI enables personalized packaging, interactive QR codes, and smart labels that engage consumers in new ways. By integrating intelligence across the entire value chain, AI is transforming flexible packaging into a more efficient, sustainable, and consumer-centric solution for today's market.

Are Rising Raw Material Costs Pressuring the Flexible Packaging Industry?

The flexible packaging market faces pressure from sharply rising raw material costs, with polyethylene and polypropylene prices jumped nearly 15% in early 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and higher feedstock expenses. While these increases intensify production costs, they are also accelerating positive change: manufacturers are adopting material-efficient designs, exploring alternative substrates, and pursuing strategic consolidation to stay competitive. This challenge is driving innovation, efficiency, and resilience, positioning the industry to better navigate evolving market and regulatory demands

Strategic Moves Drive Plastics & Packaging Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the packaging industry, driven by consolidation, sustainability, technological innovation, and geographic expansion. Companies are pursuing M&A to expand market share, diversify offerings, access new technologies, and achieve cost efficiencies. The surge in e-commerce and rising demand for safe, reliable consumer goods have further accelerated activity, with around 60% of packaging volume serving end consumers and 40% catering to industrial use.

By leveraging strategic acquisitions, companies are scaling operations, strengthening brands, and positioning themselves for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Book the Free Sample@:

Key Company Profiles

  • Amcor plc
  • Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)
  • Mondi
  • Sealed Air
  • Transcontinental Inc.
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Huhtamaki
  • Ahlstrom
  • Smurfit Westrock
  • AptarGroup, Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

  • All4Labels
  • Aluberg S.p.A.
  • American Packaging Corporation
  • Aran Group
  • Bioplast
  • Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
  • Bühler
  • Carcano Antonio S.p.A.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.
  • Cosmo Films
  • Coveris
  • Danaflex
  • Dazpak
  • Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.
  • Eco Flexibles
  • ePac Holdings, LLC
  • Etapak
  • Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.
  • Flexpack
  • Gascogne Flexible
  • Glenroy, Inc.
  • Global-Pak, Inc.
  • Goglio SpA
  • Grupo Lantero
  • Guala Pack
  • Innovia Films
  • International Paper
  • Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)
  • O. Kleiner AG
  • Korozo Group
  • Krajcár Packaging Ltd.
  • LEEB GmbH & Co. KG
  • Notpla Limited
  • Novolex
  • Perlen Packaging
  • Plastic Suppliers Inc.
  • Plastixx FFS Technologies
  • Polypak Packaging
  • Printpack
  • ProAmpac
  • Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
  • Reynolds Group Ltd
  • Ringmetall
  • RKW Group
  • Rockwell Solutions
  • Saica
  • SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schur
  • SIG
  • Sigma Plastics Group
  • Stora Enso
  • Südpack
  • Symetal
  • Reflex Group
  • UFlex Limited
  • Walki Group Oy
  • Winpak LTD.
  • Wipf AG

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

  • Bags & Sacks
  • Poches
  • Others

Material

  • Flexible Plastic
  • Flexible Paper
  • Foil

    Flexible Plastic

    • PE
    • BOPP
    • CPP
    • BOPET
    • PA
    • PET
    • PVC
    • EVOH
    • Others

    Application

    • Consumer Packaging
    • Industrial Packaging

    Consumer Packaging

    • Bakery Confectionery
    • Meat, Poultry & Seafood
    • Dairy
    • RTE
    • Frozen Food
    • Healthcare
    • Personal Care
    • Tea & Coffee
    • Pet Food
    • Others

    Geography

    North America

    • The U.S.
    • Canada

    Europe

    • Germany
    • The U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Benelux
    • Scandinavia
    • Spain
    • Switzerland
    • Austria

    APAC

    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • New Zealand

    Latin America

    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile

    Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey
    • Egypt
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa

    Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

    Sustainable Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

    Protective Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

    What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

    • How big is the global flexible packaging market?
    • Who are the key players in the global flexible packaging market?
    • Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market share?
    • What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market?
    • What are the significant trends in the flexible packaging market?

    Why Arizton?

    100% Customer Satisfaction

    24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

    200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

    80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

    100% more data and analysis

    1500+ reports published till date

    Post-Purchase Benefit

    • 1hr of free analyst discussion
    • 10% off on customization

    About Us:

    Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

    We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

    Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

    MENAFN22082025003238003268ID1109965292

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    Search