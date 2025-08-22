Global Flexible Packaging Market To Reach USD 241.99 Billion By 2030 UK Dominates Global Shipments Arizton
According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
What's Behind the Rise of Eco-Friendly Packaging?
Sustainable flexible packaging is transforming the way industries balance product protection with environmental responsibility. By designing films, pouches, bags, and wraps to minimize lifecycle impact, companies are reducing reliance on single use plastics while meeting rising consumer expectations and tightening regulations. This shift is prompting strategic investments in eco-friendly solutions that deliver both competitive and financial advantages.
The food and beverage sector are leading the way, Stokes Sauces introduced 100% recycled PET squeeze bottles, Walkers Baked rolled out recyclable paper-based multipack bags, and SABIC with CJ CheilJedang developed renewable polypropylene rice bowls for Hetbahn. Together, these innovations illustrate how businesses can cut waste, support circular packaging systems, and future-proof their packaging strategies, showing that sustainability and growth across markets
Flexible Packaging Market – Recent News
-
TC Transcontinental launches vieVERTe sustainable portfolio – Features compostable and 100% recyclable flexible packaging, supporting a circular economy.
Commitment to 2025 goals – All packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.
R&D investment - TC Transcontinental is expanding vieVERTe and reducing environmental impact through innovation.
AI-Powered Packaging: Efficiency, Sustainability, and Personalization in Action
Artificial intelligence is reshaping the flexible packaging industry, seamlessly connecting material innovation, production efficiency, and consumer engagement. Companies like Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, and Tetra Pak are leveraging AI to predict material behavior, optimize production, and reduce waste, while smart vision systems detect defects in real time to maintain quality. Even logistics benefit: Amazon's AI algorithms decide when to use flexible packaging over cardboard, cutting storage, energy, and inventory costs. Predictive models further streamline packaging layouts, support sustainability through smarter material choices, and enhance recyclability.
At the same time, AI enables personalized packaging, interactive QR codes, and smart labels that engage consumers in new ways. By integrating intelligence across the entire value chain, AI is transforming flexible packaging into a more efficient, sustainable, and consumer-centric solution for today's market.
Are Rising Raw Material Costs Pressuring the Flexible Packaging Industry?
The flexible packaging market faces pressure from sharply rising raw material costs, with polyethylene and polypropylene prices jumped nearly 15% in early 2024 due to supply chain disruptions and higher feedstock expenses. While these increases intensify production costs, they are also accelerating positive change: manufacturers are adopting material-efficient designs, exploring alternative substrates, and pursuing strategic consolidation to stay competitive. This challenge is driving innovation, efficiency, and resilience, positioning the industry to better navigate evolving market and regulatory demands
Strategic Moves Drive Plastics & Packaging Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the packaging industry, driven by consolidation, sustainability, technological innovation, and geographic expansion. Companies are pursuing M&A to expand market share, diversify offerings, access new technologies, and achieve cost efficiencies. The surge in e-commerce and rising demand for safe, reliable consumer goods have further accelerated activity, with around 60% of packaging volume serving end consumers and 40% catering to industrial use.
By leveraging strategic acquisitions, companies are scaling operations, strengthening brands, and positioning themselves for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving market.
Key Company Profiles
-
Amcor plc
Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)
Mondi
Sealed Air
Transcontinental Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
Huhtamaki
Ahlstrom
Smurfit Westrock
AptarGroup, Inc.
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
All4Labels
Aluberg S.p.A.
American Packaging Corporation
Aran Group
Bioplast
Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
Bühler
Carcano Antonio S.p.A.
CCL Industries Inc.
Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.
Cosmo Films
Coveris
Danaflex
Dazpak
Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.
Eco Flexibles
ePac Holdings, LLC
Etapak
Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.
Flexpack
Gascogne Flexible
Glenroy, Inc.
Global-Pak, Inc.
Goglio SpA
Grupo Lantero
Guala Pack
Innovia Films
International Paper
Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)
O. Kleiner AG
Korozo Group
Krajcár Packaging Ltd.
LEEB GmbH & Co. KG
Notpla Limited
Novolex
Perlen Packaging
Plastic Suppliers Inc.
Plastixx FFS Technologies
Polypak Packaging
Printpack
ProAmpac
Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
Reynolds Group Ltd
Ringmetall
RKW Group
Rockwell Solutions
Saica
SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG
Schur
SIG
Sigma Plastics Group
Stora Enso
Südpack
Symetal
Reflex Group
UFlex Limited
Walki Group Oy
Winpak LTD.
Wipf AG
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product Type
-
Bags & Sacks
Poches
Others
MaterialFlexible Plastic Flexible Paper Foil
Flexible Plastic
-
PE
BOPP
CPP
BOPET
PA
PET
PVC
EVOH
Others
Application
-
Consumer Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Consumer Packaging
-
Bakery Confectionery
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
Dairy
RTE
Frozen Food
Healthcare
Personal Care
Tea & Coffee
Pet Food
Others
Geography
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Benelux
Scandinavia
Spain
Switzerland
Austria
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Middle East & Africa
-
Turkey
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
How big is the global flexible packaging market?
Who are the key players in the global flexible packaging market?
Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market share?
What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market?
What are the significant trends in the flexible packaging market?
