Top Tips From Bowman's HVAC: How To Prepare A System For Storm Season

McDonough, GA - August 22, 2025 - As Georgia braces for storm season, Bowman's HVAC, a trusted provider renowned for treating each home like family, offers expert guidance to help homeowners protect their heating and cooling systems from weather-related damage. These proactive steps aim to maintain safety, efficiency, and peace of mind when severe weather strikes.

Stay Ahead of the Storm

Severe weather brings a unique set of challenges for HVAC systems including power surges, debris, and moisture. Bowman's HVAC has compiled proven strategies that help prevent common issues such as system failure, poor indoor air, and costly repairs.

Here are the top tips from Bowman's HVAC:

1. Secure Outdoor Units High winds and debris can easily damage condenser units. Anchor them securely to a solid surface and clear the surrounding area of sticks, leaves, and outdoor furniture.

2. Replace or Clean Filters Blocked filters reduce airflow and strain on the system. Before storms hit, replace or clean filters to ensure ideal performance and indoor air quality.

3. Trim Surrounding Vegetation Maintaining at least two feet of clearance around outdoor equipment helps reduce damage from fallen branches and makes service access easier for your HVAC technician.

4. Inspect and Clear Vents Clogged vents hinder airflow and can lead to performance issues. Regularly check intake and exhaust vents and ensure gutters and drains stay clear to prevent moisture-induced problems.

5. Invest in a Surge Protector Lightning and power outages often bring dangerous electrical surges. A reliable surge protector helps safeguard thermostat controls and essential system electronics against damage.

6. Consider a Routine Maintenance Tune-Up Bowman's HVAC recommends a post-storm or preventive inspection to check refrigerant levels, coil cleanliness, and electrical connections. This is key to maintaining efficiency and spotting damage early.

7. Schedule an HVAC Safety Check Technicians from Bowman's HVAC are trained to spot water intrusion, foundation settling, and mold risk around HVAC units. Common issues that can arise after heavy storms.

Comfort Meets Reliability

“Our community relies on us not just for repairs but for help protecting their homes,” said the founder of Bowman's HVAC.“By following these storm-ready tips, families can keep their HVAC systems running efficiently without sudden breakdowns or safety risks.”

With its dedication to transparent service, honest pricing, and responsive care, Bowman's HVAC is a partner homeowners can count on. Preparing for turmoil ahead gives families the reassurance of unbroken comfort, even when weather is unpredictable.

About Bowman's HVAC

Bowman's HVAC Inc. is a Georgia-based heating and cooling service provider known for its people-first values and expert care. They offer residential and commercial HVAC solutions, including repair, maintenance, installation, and emergency service. Committed to treating every home like family, Bowman's HVAC provides straightforward pricing, speedy response, and reliable, personalized support.

