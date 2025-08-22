Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Myocardial Infarction pipeline landscape. It covers the Myocardial Infarction pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Myocardial Infarction pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report



On 19 August 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim conducted a study is open to adults aged 18 and over who have just had a heart attack. The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called BI 765845 helps people who have had a heart attack. The investigators also want to test how well different doses of BI 765845 work and how they are tolerated by people who have had a heart attack.

DelveInsight's Myocardial Infarction pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Myocardial Infarction treatment.

The leading Myocardial Infarction Companies such as Novo Nordisk, CeleCor Therapeutics, Bayer, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Nexel, Moleac Pte Ltd., LIB Therapeutics, Windtree Therapeutics, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, R-Pharma, Shilpa Biologicals and others. Promising Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Therapies such as Ilomedin, MiSaver®, BI 765845, Empagliflozin, Tenecteplase, Clopidogrel, Enoxaparin, Eplerenone, and others.

Myocardial Infarction Emerging Drugs Profile

FDY 5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

FDY-5301 is an elemental reducing agent containing sodium iodide for which Faraday has obtained method of use patent protection in major markets worldwide. Faraday has selected FDY-5301 for investigation in the belief that its properties are uniquely well-suited to mitigate ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI). In preclinical IRI models, FDY-5301 reduced tissue damage, infarct size, and inflammation. FDY-5301 functions as a catalytic neutralizer of hydrogen peroxide, a prominent reactive oxygen species implicated in the IRI cascade leading to cardiomyocyte death, and also acts as an immunomodulating agent. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment AMI.

Glenzocimab: Acticor Biotech

Glenzocimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment designed to target the human platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), which plays a crucial role in thrombus formation and stability. Its mechanism of action involves inhibiting platelet activation and aggregation, particularly in the context of ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of myocardial infarction.

BI765845: Boehringer Ingelheim

BI765845 is an experimental drug developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, classified as an anti-ischemic agent. It aims to address ischemic conditions by improving oxygen supply and reducing oxygen demand in affected tissues. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Myocardial infarction.

The Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myocardial Infarction with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Myocardial Infarction Treatment.

Myocardial Infarction Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Myocardial Infarction Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Myocardial Infarction market.

Myocardial Infarction Companies

Myocardial Infarction pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Myocardial Infarction Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Myocardial Infarction Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMyocardial Infarction: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMyocardial Infarction – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)FDY 5301: Faraday PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II)Glenzocimab: Acticor BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NameMid Stage Products (Phase II)Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsMyocardial Infarction - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingMyocardial Infarction - Unmet NeedsMyocardial Infarction - Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

