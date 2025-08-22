Estonia Ready To Send One Company To Ukraine For Peacekeeping PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Tallinn, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

Michal did not specify the exact number of troops that would be involved.

According to ERR , the Estonian Prime Minister praised Finland's efforts to help end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

He emphasized that the goals of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin remain unchanged:“He wants all of Ukraine and a revision of the current European security system.”

not ruling out participation in peacekeeping mission in Ukrain

“Estonia will never recognize changes to borders imposed by force,” Michal stated.

He also noted that under the upcoming long-term budget proposal from the European Commission, EU support for strengthening European defense capabilities and assisting Ukraine is expected to increase significantly.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, Thomas Röwekamp, Chairman of the Defense Committee in Germany's Bundestag, said Germany may consider sending troops to Ukraine to support peace efforts in the event of a long-term ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Photo credit: European Union