Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Against AVITA Medical, Inc. On Behalf Of Investors
On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing“a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.” The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company's wound care product, Recell,“neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.” As a result,“claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for Recell procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in Recell utilization during the first half of the year.”
On this news, the price of AVITA's shares declined by $1.13 per share, or approximately 21%, from $5.38 per share on August 7, 2025 to close at $4.25 on August 8, 2025.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired AVITA securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
