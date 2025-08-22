Affordable Patent Agency Brings Flat-Fee Patent Filing To Every State Via Virtual Consultations

Affordable Patent Agency: Empowering inventors with flat-fee patent services across the United States.

Making patent protection accessible to innovators across the United States

Inventors and entrepreneurs can now access professional patent filing services onlinee, anywhere.

Affordable Patent Agency expands nationwide, offering transparent flat-fee patent filing services with the convenience of secure online consultations.

- Dr. Bela Malik

DALLAS,, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Affordable Patent Agency today announced the nationwide rollout of its flat-fee patent filing services , offering virtual consultations that make professional patent support more accessible than ever for inventors, entrepreneurs, and startups across 50 states.

For years, patent services have been associated with unpredictable hourly billing and limited accessibility. Affordable Patent Agency is changing with a transparent flat-fee model and secure online consultations, ensuring inventors can protect their ideas without budget uncertainty or geographic barriers.

“Patent protection should be accessible to every innovator, no matter where they are located,” said Dr. Bela Malik, founder of Affordable Patent Agency.“With our virtual consultation model, inventors from California to New York can now access flat-fee patent filing services without the high costs of traditional law firms.”

The agency's comprehensive services include provisional, non-provisional, and utility patent applications, as well as design and non-provisional filings, office action responses, and USPTO communications. Additionally, the agency provides patentability searches and analysis. Affordable Patent Agency also provides tailored IP strategies and consultations designed specifically to meet the needs of startups and entrepreneurs.

Affordable Patent Agency is dedicated to supporting innovation by making intellectual property protection straightforward, transparent, and inexpensive through affordable patent services. With this nationwide expansion, inventors can confidently pursue patent protection without the traditional financial obstacles.

About Affordable Patent Agency

Affordable Patent Agency provides flat-fee, professional patent services to inventors, entrepreneurs, and startups across the United States. The agency is dedicated to making intellectual property protection transparent, cost-effective, and accessible to innovators everywhere.

For more information, visit:

Bela Female (F) Malik

AFFORDABLE PATENT AGENCY

+1 404-840-6374

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.