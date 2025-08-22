NEOMED Celebrates Opening Of The Bitonte College Of Dentistry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) celebrated the opening of the Bitonte College of Dentistry with ceremonies to welcome the inaugural class of 52 students, on Friday, August 22, 2025.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Bitonte Family Foundation and the State of Ohio for supporting the establishment of our fourth college, which aims to provide dental care in rural and urban communities throughout the region,” said NEOMED President Dr. John Langell.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel was among the dignitaries who visited the NEOMED campus to address the crowd for the historic occasion.

“For us to have this opportunity to have the state's third dental school right here because we have that need: All 52 students – I only have one request – that you stay in Ohio,” said Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel.

“We need more dentists serving Ohio and these students aspire to meet that need,” said Dr. Sorin Teich, dean of NEOMED'S Bitonte College of Dentistry.

The Bitonte College of Dentistry is the only public dentistry school in Northeast Ohio. It will address the largest unmet health care need in Ohio – oral health, with many counties facing a shortage of dentists.

A White Coat Ceremony was also held on Friday to welcome the inaugural class of the Bitonte College of Dentistry. The White Coat event marks the beginning of a student's journey toward a professional career in healthcare.

The Bitonte College of Dentistry is named in honor of the Bitonte Family, as Drs. Gary and David Bitonte made a $10 million donation in honor of their parents through the Dr. Dominic A. and Helen M. Bitonte Family Foundation.

About NEOMED

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) creates transformational leaders and improves health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED's mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked healthcare systems. The University has four Colleges - Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degrees, as well as master's and doctoral degrees in other medical and life science areas. In addition to the basic sciences at its Colleges, NEOMED conducts research to advance innovation in healthcare. NEOMED's unique areas of service include Coordinating Centers of Excellence that disseminate best practices for treating mental illness. Primary care patient services are offered at NEOMED Health Care and the University's award-winning NEOMED Free Clinic. Learn more at neomed.edu .

