Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 145496
Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496
Street Address:
6200 South Gilmore Road
Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141
Safe Harbor Statement
Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, are based upon our current estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "seek," "expect," "will," "should," "could," "might," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "likely," "future," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made; we assume no obligation to update such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
Insurance-Related Risks
Risks and uncertainties associated with our loss reserves or actual claim costs exceeding reserves
Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance
Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations or changes in weather patterns, environmental events, war or political unrest, terrorism incidents, cyberattacks, civil unrest or other causes; and our ability to manage catastrophe risk
Risks associated with analytical models in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, capital management, reserving, investments, reinsurance, and catastrophe risk management
Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates
Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth
Mergers, acquisitions, and other consolidations of agencies that result in a concentration of a significant amount of premium in one agency or agency group and/or alter our competitive advantages
Our inability to manage business opportunities, growth prospects, and expenses for our ongoing operations
Changing consumer insurance-buying habits
The inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, for acceptable amounts, and from financially strong reinsurers; and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers
Domestic and global events, such as the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, future pandemics, inflationary trends, changes in U.S. trade and tariff policy, and disruptions in the banking and financial services industry, resulting in insurance losses, capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to:
Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value
Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of securities and impairment of the assets
Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from securities
Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities or in losses from policies written by Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global
An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses
Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity
The inability of our workforce, agencies, or vendors to perform necessary business functions
Financial, Economic, and Investment Risks
Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value
Downgrades in our financial strength ratings
Interest rate fluctuations or other factors that could significantly affect:
Our ability to generate growth in investment income
Values of our fixed-maturity investments and accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets
Our traditional life policy reserves
General Business, Technology, and Operational Risks
Ineffective information technology systems or failing to develop and implement improvements in technology
Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect our, or our agents', ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders, and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses, data loss, and expose us to liability
Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security
Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations – such as driverless cars – that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products
Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing models and methods, including usage-based insurance methods, automation, artificial intelligence, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our efficiency, pricing accuracy, underwriting profit, and competitiveness
Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability
Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that the segment could not achieve sustainable profitability
Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others
Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel
Events, such as a pandemic, an epidemic, natural catastrophe, or terrorism, which could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce, work effectively in a remote environment, or other failures of business continuity or disaster recovery programs
Regulatory, Compliance, and Legal Risks
Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that:
Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates
Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules, and regulations
Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business
Increase assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance‐related assessments, or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes
Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax laws, regulations, or interpretations
Increase other expenses
Limit our ability to set fair, adequate, and reasonable rates
Restrict our ability to cancel policies
Impose new underwriting standards
Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace
Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents
Risks and uncertainties are further discussed in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 30.
