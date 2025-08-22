Students' Summer Work Program In Central Region
Mr. Efrem Teklu, coordinator of the students' summer work program in the Central Region, reported that commendable activities have been carried out through the program. He also noted that 95% of the program focused on water and soil conservation.
In the program, which ran from 7 July to 16 August, 7,528 students from 22 secondary schools participated across various centers. As a result, over 450,000 meters of terraces were constructed, more than 42,000 meters renovated, and over 259,000 tree seedlings planted, Mr. Efrem added.
The program also included traffic safety and documentation, environmental sanitation, renovation of school furniture, and tree cultivation.
Commending the strong participation of partner organizations in the program, Mr. Efrem called for proper protection to ensure the continuity of the trees that were planted.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment