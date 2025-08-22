Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Students' Summer Work Program In Central Region


Mr. Efrem Teklu, coordinator of the students' summer work program in the Central Region, reported that commendable activities have been carried out through the program. He also noted that 95% of the program focused on water and soil conservation.

In the program, which ran from 7 July to 16 August, 7,528 students from 22 secondary schools participated across various centers. As a result, over 450,000 meters of terraces were constructed, more than 42,000 meters renovated, and over 259,000 tree seedlings planted, Mr. Efrem added.

The program also included traffic safety and documentation, environmental sanitation, renovation of school furniture, and tree cultivation.

Commending the strong participation of partner organizations in the program, Mr. Efrem called for proper protection to ensure the continuity of the trees that were planted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Search